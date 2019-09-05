Seven Post Investment Office LP Increases Holding in Lennox Intl (LII); Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Its National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position by $444,598

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $256.02. About 73,427 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 39,284 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 206 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Paloma Partners Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,541 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 141,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited invested in 0% or 81,550 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 84,682 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 30,000 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 120 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,300 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.97 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.09% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.