Seven Post Investment Office LP Holding In Lennox Intl (LII) Was Has Increased; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Boosted Stake by $421,762 as Stock Price Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 4.23M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $251.02. About 153,336 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 844 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Encompass Ltd Liability Com owns 1.44% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 997,967 shares. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 320,494 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,949 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 165,918 shares. 21,238 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 0.02% or 902,120 shares. Discovery Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Ct holds 3.32% or 1.65 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 43,667 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 671,870 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 17.86 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,491 shares to 317,815 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.