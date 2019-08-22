Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Upped Position in Lennox Intl (LII) by $852,720 as Market Value Declined; Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position by $2.30 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 621,821 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $256.58. About 283,372 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Eldorado Resorts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ERI) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 169,731 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,799 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 5,691 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 490,857 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 904,543 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company has 8,836 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton has 77,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 165,396 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 7,367 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 57,267 shares.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Best Value Stock in a Hot Sector – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.