Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Trimmed Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Stake; Lifetime Brands (LCUT)’s Sentiment Is 1

Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 20 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 20 sold and decreased equity positions in Lifetime Brands Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 9.19 million shares, down from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lifetime Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 19 Increased: 16 New Position: 4.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX)’s stock declined 0.55%. The Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 670,905 shares with $17.07M value, down from 687,853 last quarter. Alexander & Baldwin Inc New now has $1.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 115,674 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $178.66 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. LCUT’s profit will be $10.01 million for 4.46 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 20.12% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. for 1.63 million shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 466,758 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 0.87% invested in the company for 477,113 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.32% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 193,000 shares.

The stock increased 6.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 1,977 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 4,970 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wisconsin-based Reinhart has invested 0.73% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 239,507 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 48,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Int Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ameritas Invest Incorporated reported 25,849 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 800 shares. Ls Invest Limited Co reported 3,629 shares stake. West Oak Ltd reported 1,420 shares.