Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Trimmed By $423,700 Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holding; Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX)’s stock declined 0.55%. The Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 670,905 shares with $17.07M value, down from 687,853 last quarter. Alexander & Baldwin Inc New now has $1.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 36,437 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 39 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 31 cut down and sold their equity positions in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 13.51 million shares, down from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust for 343,923 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 584,218 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 227,700 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 43,283 shares.