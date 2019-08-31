Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lifted Position in Lennox Intl (LII) by $852,720; Bristol (BMY) Position Held by Tekla Capital Management Llc

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 85,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 738,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.21 million, up from 652,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 239,427 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 87,108 shares to 303,908 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 80,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,278 shares, and cut its stake in Merus N.V..

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.24% or 3.98 million shares. 6,003 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry And. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.83% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.56M shares. Fulton State Bank Na invested in 0.1% or 28,519 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,290 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc invested in 7,679 shares. 2.16 million were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 16,797 shares. Moreover, Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability stated it has 24,435 shares. Da Davidson Communication holds 0.19% or 230,926 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Lc owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,376 shares. Argent Trust Company invested in 66,501 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct stated it has 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.