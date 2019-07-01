Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lifted Its Lennox Intl (LII) Stake by $852,720; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 77,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 349,564 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, up from 271,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 18.33M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $280.61. About 128,308 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 12,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,954 shares. 468 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 399 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 164,830 shares. Pictet Asset reported 108,129 shares. Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.17% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). 1,332 are held by Mackenzie. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.04% or 3,405 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advisors owns 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 3,461 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 121,100 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Com Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 426,451 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 439 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 12,163 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 2,195 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M had sold 5,181 shares worth $1.27M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Com invested in 1.2% or 6,284 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel invested 1.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 23,593 shares. Montag A Associates reported 314,000 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 586,166 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,341 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp reported 2.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Central Retail Bank Trust accumulated 14,195 shares. Pzena Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 572,926 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt reported 129,437 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 383,885 shares. 130,648 are owned by Hgk Asset Mgmt.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.