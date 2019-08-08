Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holding by $423,700 as Stock Declined; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position in Apache (APA) Decreased by $23.26 Million as Stock Value Declined

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 159,634 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 684,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 15.88 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $550.26M, down from 16.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.06 million shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oritani Finl Corp Del (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 65,580 shares to 334,304 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

