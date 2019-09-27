Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Cut Stake in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) by $3.63 Million; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by $2.68 Million as Shares Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 138,987 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 655,027 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 4,063 shares to 60,307 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Machine For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leaning Further On Leggett & Platt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09 million for 15.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 325,873 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% or 398,841 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 10,137 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,553 are held by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pggm Invs reported 0.06% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 42,308 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 18,719 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 34,036 shares. Whittier reported 56,674 shares. 15,594 are held by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 7,706 shares. 4,716 are owned by Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.22M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 40,753 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 4 shares.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACS Technologies Digitally Transforms Their Contact Center With Avaya Mobile Experience to Enhance the Customer Journey – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IHS Markit Launches First Global Index for Carbon Credits – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Alexander & Baldwin taps veteran REIT exec as new CFO – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.