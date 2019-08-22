Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Lennox Intl (LII) by $852,720; Grimes & Company Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Market Value Declined

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 82,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 86,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.4. About 275,836 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 5,755 shares to 60,110 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

