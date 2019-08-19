Seven Post Investment Office LP Decreased Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake as Shares Rose; Aviance Capital Management Has Upped Its At&T (T) Holding by $1.54 Million

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 49,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 408,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, up from 358,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.73 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 378,423 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 7,150 shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.02% or 332 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Hsbc Holding Pcl has 11,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,733 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 110,166 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 2,957 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 7,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associate owns 85,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 165,677 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,826 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 522,517 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Cahill Financial Advisors stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 86,466 shares. Pggm has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 14,576 shares. Nexus Inv owns 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 425,874 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 132,387 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,790 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fdx Inc invested in 0.24% or 186,396 shares. Security Trust accumulated 92,446 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 8,373 shares. Adirondack Research & holds 13,206 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Management invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 135,360 were reported by Beese Fulmer Mngmt.

