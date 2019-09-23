Seven Post Investment Office LP Decreased Position in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) as Shares Declined; Howard Capital Management Position in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 57,297 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 91,841 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, up from 86,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $150.42. About 193,752 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap owns 11,400 shares. Ancora Advsr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gabelli & Com Investment Advisers owns 2,400 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 2,065 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Ltd Com. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 32,527 were reported by Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Limited stated it has 4.91% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bridgewater LP has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,494 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 107,779 shares. Gam Ag holds 1,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Advisory Rech owns 567,313 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Gradient Invests Lc has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 20,039 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 12,622 shares. State Street owns 2.24M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 4.53M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39,631 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp reported 10,458 shares stake. Adelante Ltd stated it has 569,876 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,604 shares. West Oak Limited stated it has 1,420 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 2,990 shares.