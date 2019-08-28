Seven Post Investment Office LP Decreased Its Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Position as Valuation Declined; Fmc Com (FMC) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 132,156 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 31,660 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 570,119 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Skylands Cap Limited Company reported 225,850 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc invested in 55,519 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,335 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc reported 14,447 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 49,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 40,129 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.02% or 186,650 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 2,620 shares. 10,881 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Lc accumulated 0.82% or 243,346 shares. Strs Ohio reported 230,430 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Washington Cap Inc has 2.08% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,807 were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 0.02% or 5.93M shares. Seven Post Inv Office LP holds 12.07% or 670,905 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 0.04% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 230,083 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.06% or 30,278 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 110 shares. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 548,708 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.67% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 24,139 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,318 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 131 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.13% or 17,894 shares.