Seven Post Investment Office LP Boosted Lennox Intl (LII) Stake by $852,720 as Stock Price Declined; Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Boosted Its Position by $13.46 Million as Stock Price Declined

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $250.25. About 307,326 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 121,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 696,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96M, up from 575,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.56% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 706,865 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin owns 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 23,372 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0% or 58 shares. Andra Ap has 0.2% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 25,900 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 5,324 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 40,160 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 411,869 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research holds 887 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Sigma Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,269 shares. Tompkins Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 150 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 176 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 1,360 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Ma holds 389,825 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0% or 2,671 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 21,870 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 32,507 shares. 253,379 were reported by Bank Of America Corporation De. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 174 shares. Lpl Llc holds 92,259 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. 6 are held by Assetmark. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 34,671 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co owns 4,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 110,702 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 33,175 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). South Dakota Invest Council has 0.04% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 18,900 shares.