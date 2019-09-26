Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII) EPS Estimated At $0.21; JXTG HOLDINGS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (JXHLY) Shorts Increased By 480%

JXTG HOLDINGS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) had an increase of 480% in short interest. JXHLY’s SI was 2,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 480% from 500 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 3 days are for JXTG HOLDINGS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (OTCMKTS:JXHLY)’s short sellers to cover JXHLY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 260 shares traded. JXTG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 60.38% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. T_VII’s profit would be $73.13M giving it 9.89 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Seven Generations Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 341,829 shares traded. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 544,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 4.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1,535 million barrels of oil equivalent.