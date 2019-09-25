Sessa Capital Im LP Upped Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $11.16 Million as Valuation Declined; Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Its Alibaba Grp Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $469,989 as Share Price Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 2,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 45,534 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, down from 48,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.13M, up from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.9. About 1.75M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 907,220 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $43.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 944,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amer Electric Pwr Co (NYSE:AEP) by 13,120 shares to 19,744 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.