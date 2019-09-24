Sessa Capital Im LP Upped Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Stock Value Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Stake by $1.14 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 597.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 40,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 47,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 6,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 63.09 million shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.13 million, up from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.9. About 1.75 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,772 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 15,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,970 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.