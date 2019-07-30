Sessa Capital Im LP Trimmed Its Groupon (GRPN) Stake by $11.53 Million as Stock Price Declined; Usca Ria Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Raised as Stock Rose

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 119,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,401 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 120,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 28.21 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 15/03/2018 – FORD: AVG AGE OF LINEUP TO BE 3.3 YEARS BY 2020, FROM 5.7 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 19/03/2018 – Kiersten Robinson Was Previously Ford Interim Human Resources Leader; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: NEW WORLD INTERNATIONAL, INC. v. FORD GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1956 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – FORD LAUNCHES SINGLE DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL IN CHINA; 13/04/2018 – FORD SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES -11 PCT Y/Y, VS -30 PCT IN FEB; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 09/03/2018 – Auto Sales Grow in China, But Not for Ford

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.385. About 3.56 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Groupon Inc: This Could Send GRPN Stock Soaring – Profit Confidential” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Groupon, Citigroup And More – Yahoo Finance” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Groupon Stock a Buy or Sell After Last Weekâ€™s Earnings Miss? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Groupon (GRPN) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Groupon’s Stock, With Or Without An Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 588,245 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 990,820 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 125,315 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 480,326 shares. Cwm Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 275,881 shares. 4.13 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. 398,799 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Dubuque National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 5,946 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc Inc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Gotham Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 227,562 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 196,770 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 83,739 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 41.73M shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,945 shares to 148,874 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 45,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,253 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.26% or 522,452 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 362,075 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 1.34M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore reported 351,000 shares. Mcf Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 11,336 shares. Savings Bank Of The West has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 110,616 shares. 11.74M are held by Wells Fargo Mn. State Street owns 175.45 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 8.43M shares. First Washington holds 874 shares.