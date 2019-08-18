Sessa Capital Im LP Trimmed Its Groupon (GRPN) Stake as Valuation Declined; Dollar Gen New (DG) Position Lifted by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 6.27M shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 5,637 shares as the company's stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 235,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04 million, up from 229,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.37M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lazard Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sun Life Inc holds 0.01% or 445 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 37 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 152,437 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0.09% or 37,504 shares. Grimes & Communications reported 72,807 shares. Aviva Public Llc holds 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 100,560 shares. Private Advisor Limited owns 3,536 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated holds 1,865 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa invested in 0.02% or 22,066 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.30 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

