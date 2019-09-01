Sessa Capital Im LP Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) Has Increased by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined; Pointstate Capital LP Decreased Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Position as Share Price Declined

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 757,921 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd owns 3,224 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 6,696 shares. 1.15 million are held by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Fdx Advisors has 4,677 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 3,691 shares. 34,239 are held by Premier Asset Limited Liability Corp. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Intll Sarl holds 0.38% or 7,910 shares. Carlson Cap Management reported 0.06% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Limited Company has invested 7.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Life owns 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,556 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,240 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 0.51% or 1,066 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 857,743 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $370.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 354,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications First Quarter Net Revenues Increase 3% and Operating Income Increases 434% – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 1,157 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.04 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Co invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 78,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,602 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 29,748 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 21,239 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 52,884 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated owns 25,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 10,762 shares. First Manhattan reported 691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).