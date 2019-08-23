Sessa Capital Im LP Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) Boosted by $1.20 Million; As Rayonier (RYN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Holding

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 823,975 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 28,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 192,216 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 220,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 196,276 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 16,801 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 67,151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 76,864 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 37,890 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 69,481 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 25,851 shares. Td Asset owns 109,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc stated it has 828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 81 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Group reported 258,268 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 19.70 million shares. St Germain D J holds 2.14% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 623,883 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 7,126 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 32,730 shares to 154,882 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 15,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 69,245 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 11.04 million shares in its portfolio. Lonestar Capital Mgmt holds 365,719 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 738,279 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 79,689 shares. American Inc accumulated 81,660 shares. 746,593 were reported by Renaissance. State Street Corporation invested in 3.04 million shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.40M shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tensile Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 23,711 were accumulated by Paloma Prns Management. First Manhattan holds 0% or 691 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 248,097 shares.

