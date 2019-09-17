Sessa Capital Im LP Lowered Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake as Valuation Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $1.24 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 916,944 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 39.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 907,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.10 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 942,636 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 240,200 shares to 355,000 shares, valued at $79.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally Financial raised to investment grade by Fitch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ally Financial Schedules Release of Third Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.