Sessa Capital Im LP Lowered Groupon (GRPN) Holding by $11.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Credit Agricole S A Has Boosted Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 5.28M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 37,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability holds 74,110 shares or 4.52% of its portfolio. Cap Rech Glob Investors reported 5.00 million shares stake. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 488,108 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.24% or 80,900 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication has 0.34% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 341,119 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company reported 10,824 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com, a Japan-based fund reported 16,165 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 16,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 42,201 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 6,689 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.15% or 99,551 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0.05% or 893,916 shares. 9,745 were reported by Anderson Hoagland.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,847 shares to 146,248 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectrus Inc by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 549,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 71,853 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Corp. Stifel invested in 0% or 179,750 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 7.84% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Indaba Mngmt LP accumulated 3.52 million shares or 2.55% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). P2 Capital Partners Ltd Liability has invested 5.48% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 12,659 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% or 50,500 shares in its portfolio. 92,528 are held by Leisure Capital Management. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 351,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.04 million were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Limited Company. Maverick Limited owns 6.91 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

