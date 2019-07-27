Sessa Capital Im LP Lifted Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 826,690 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 31,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,921 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 596,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 10,085 shares to 64,570 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 40,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Experts: Investors’ Choice on US Defense Stocks – Investing News Network” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos to Serve as Founding Member of Space ISAC – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kratos may give 50% return in 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 153.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc reported 4,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Com holds 100 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 1.91 million shares or 1.2% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 2,862 shares. 155,901 were reported by Raymond James Service Advisors Incorporated. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 9,200 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 503,378 shares. Barclays Plc reported 132,210 shares stake. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 105,520 shares. 67,400 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Ks. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 213,607 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 11,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Entercom hits revenue mark despite big impairment charge – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Stocks Trading Under $10 to Jump on After October Massacre – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom Communications: A Triple From Here – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Legendary DJ retiring after 36 years in Philadelphia radio – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.