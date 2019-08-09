Sessa Capital Im LP Increases Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM); Hrt Financial Has Increased Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $1.20 Million

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 161.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 11,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 4,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 1.98 million shares traded or 56.33% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 6,230 shares to 5,717 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,724 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 503,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sessa Im LP reported 5.44 million shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Huntington Bankshares reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Rbf Cap Llc invested in 10,000 shares. 23 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 738,279 shares. Aperio Lc holds 64,282 shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 55,100 shares. The New York-based Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 48,003 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 99,767 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Co reported 100,451 shares stake.

