Sessa Capital Im LP Increases Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM); As Raven Industries (RAVN) Market Value Declined, Mairs & Power Lifted Position by $2.35 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Raven Industries Inc (RAVN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 61,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 234,371 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 172,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 52,717 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.635. About 648,658 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,802 were accumulated by Cardinal Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Savant Cap Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 27,101 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 35,521 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 161,107 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 7,500 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). D E Shaw And holds 16,377 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.03% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). 75,777 are owned by Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corp. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc owns 1.48M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 113,000 shares stake. Diversified Strategies holds 4.62% or 126,860 shares in its portfolio. 102,628 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Alps Advisors has 10,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 29,830 shares to 523,065 shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 34,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,435 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $153,897 activity. PAROD RICK bought $101,530 worth of stock.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.40 million activity.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 503,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).