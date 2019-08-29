Sessa Capital Im LP Increased Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $22.32 Million; Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $4.43 Million

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.68 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 229.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 114,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $215.59. About 3.24M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/05/2018 – Tesla Reservation Data Forebodes Ugly Future; 14/03/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO HAVE HIGH RATIO OF FLAWED PARTS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT ON TESLA FOR FOUR YEARS – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Will Tesla Make Software Updates as Authorities Investigate a Crash? (Video); 08/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCOUNTING CHIEF ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT CO; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgrades Tesla’s credit, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework; 17/04/2018 – China Hands Olive Branch to Tesla, VW, Ending Ownership Limits; 15/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla executive departures since 2016; 04/04/2018 – Tesla Braces for Steeper China Taxes (Video)

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,539 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares to 5,811 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,245 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).