Sessa Capital Im LP Increased Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Position by $1.20 Million; Share Price Declined; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 1.15 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 1.25M shares traded or 25.91% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, River Road Asset Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Parametric Assoc Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Hsbc Public has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 31,826 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Phocas Finance Corporation has 0.26% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moreover, Renaissance has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Company has 248,097 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 100,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 5,290 shares. 64,282 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 23 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust has 1,532 shares. 647 are held by Huntington Bankshares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,500 shares. Cap World Investors owns 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 5.86 million shares.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,539 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Financial Bank N Y owns 1,800 shares. Winfield Assocs has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pennsylvania reported 12,028 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust has 568 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Argyle Mngmt accumulated 0.51% or 6,927 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 6,629 shares stake. Moreover, Capital Limited Ca has 0.46% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 10,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 122 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 95,911 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 257 shares. Legacy Private Trust invested in 1,923 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 37,700 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman Com. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 49,634 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 13,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

