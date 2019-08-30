Sessa Capital Im LP Holding In Entercom Communications (ETM) Was Increased; Loudon Investment Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lowered as Share Value Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 10,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 13,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 8.23 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 548,676 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 493,257 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Phocas Fincl holds 485,382 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 717,477 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp reported 16,766 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 27,549 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited reported 1.03M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Northern owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 2.18 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 153 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 746,038 shares in its portfolio. 776,563 are owned by Prudential Financial. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 1.88 million shares.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.48 million activity.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares to 56,552 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 52,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 277,609 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whitnell & holds 0.47% or 28,046 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Co holds 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 10,205 shares. Lincoln stated it has 4,907 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0.06% or 6.79M shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orleans Mngmt La accumulated 33,019 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Moreover, Macquarie Gru has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 419,532 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amer Century Cos reported 8.36M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 269,632 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 55,696 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.12 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.