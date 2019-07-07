Sessa Capital Im LP Has Upped Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $22.32 Million as Valuation Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Rose While Keywise Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 229.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.07M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Tesla Soups Up Model 3s As Base-Price Buyers Wait; 09/05/2018 – NTSB Looks Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Florida — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Tesla’s Cash Burn Has Elon Musk’s Dreams Living on Borrowed Time; 15/05/2018 – Tesla has been struggling to find solutions to manufacturing bottlenecks on the new assembly line that produces the Model 3, a sedan intended for volume production; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s earnings were better than expected, but their bizarre earnings call shows Elon Musk has a lot going on; 09/04/2018 – Tesla’s Musk, NTSB Chief Talk After Spat Over Fatal Crash Probe; 16/03/2018 – Tesla: Model 3 Scrutiny Intensifies as ‘Stalkers’ Circle — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tesla may be able to product 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, says a leaked email; 20/04/2018 – Autocar: Audi E-Tron to charge faster than Tesla Supercharger network

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Rosenblatt Securities Managing Director Sees AMD Pulling Ahead of Intel – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Risky-Looking Chart But Undervalued Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC comments support semi recovery – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 503,463 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $75.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $4.40 million was made by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $305,420 on Friday, February 1. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. Gracias Antonio J. also sold $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.