Sessa Capital Im LP Has Upped Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $53.56 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Upped Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $4.11 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 27837.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 108,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 108,675 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 209.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 240,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 355,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.33M, up from 114,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk blames robots for delays on Tesla’s Model 3; 09/05/2018 – MORE: NTSB opens an investigation into fatal Tesla crash in Florida; 15/03/2018 – Tesla files permit for ‘restaurant and Supercharger station’ in Santa Monica. Via @verge:; 05/05/2018 – Tesla Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 16/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash; 23/04/2018 – Buffett-Backed China Carmaker Gets More Analyst Love Than Tesla; 03/05/2018 – Tesla opens 7 percent down the day after controversial earnings call; 16/04/2018 – Sources told Reveal that safety compromises were made at Tesla’s Fremont factory to appease CEO Elon Musk’s aesthetic preferences. The factory floor did not have clearly marked pedestrian lanes, and instead had lanes painted different shades of gray; 21/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $500 FROM $470; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. The insider Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 109,539 shares to 324,000 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 862,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.25M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 59,255 shares to 86,586 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,523 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

