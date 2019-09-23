Sessa Capital Im LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $4.72 Million as Share Value Declined; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Atricure (ATRC) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 944,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08 million, down from 5.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.545. About 265,631 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 47,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 219,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 266,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 126,073 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 240,200 shares to 355,000 shares, valued at $79.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 3.69 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Entercom computer systems severely damaged in apparent ransomeware attack – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Entercom launching political podcast featuring Sean Spicer – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications: Impairment Losses Vs. Management Guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AtriCure to acquire SentreHEART – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA clears expanded label for AtriCure’s AtriClip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 80,433 shares to 830,809 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 233,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Senseonics Hldgs Inc.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12,430 activity.

