Sessa Capital Im LP Has Raised Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $1.20 Million; Avenir Position in Universal Display (OLED) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56 million, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 24,095 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 22,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,532 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.61M, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $213.25. About 24,798 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom: High Yield, Major Insider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Announces Pricing of $325 Million Offering of Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Insiders Of 2 Different Flooring Companies Purchase Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 1.43M shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 270,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 197,498 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 80,827 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 13,924 shares. Florida-based Ws Management Lllp has invested 0.14% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.03 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 746,038 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 284,315 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 152,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 3.04 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fin owns 1.1% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2.90M shares. General Amer Investors reported 1.76% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 19,691 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.01% or 69,163 shares. Oppenheimer And Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 30,000 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 3,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 2,926 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). United Kingdom-based Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.45% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 3,995 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.07% stake. 110,359 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 90,170 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).