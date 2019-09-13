Sessa Capital Im LP Has Decreased Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Holding as Market Value Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose While Telos Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,808 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 1.07 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 944,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08 million, down from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.0675 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8875. About 605,423 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $883.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 240,200 shares to 355,000 shares, valued at $79.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20M for 4.05 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 746,038 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Morgan Stanley has 808,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Group One Trading LP holds 46,873 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 1,970 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 691 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Next Financial invested in 1,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 90,510 shares. Minerva Ltd Liability Co reported 523,402 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 43,663 shares. 11,833 were accumulated by Cetera Limited Liability Corporation. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.17% or 14,870 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,547 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 1.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 794,412 shares. Prudential Public Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 600,626 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 169,876 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evergreen Capital Lc accumulated 60,265 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Fund Management Sa owns 38,496 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 14,775 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 59,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.