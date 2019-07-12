Sessa Capital Im LP Cut Its Holding in Groupon (GRPN) by $11.53 Million; Clough Capital Partners LP Upped Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $5.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 56.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 22,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18 million, up from 39,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $300.42. About 536,008 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 1.01 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Management Limited invested in 2% or 6.25M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 351,492 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 31,078 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Limited has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Morgan Stanley owns 5.76 million shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 269,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 588,245 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd accumulated 13,683 shares. 5.20M were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Coatue Ltd Liability Company stated it has 317,354 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc holds 20 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 227,562 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.07% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Parametrica Management owns 81,891 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 33,850 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Llc. Caxton LP owns 0.74% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 20,700 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research holds 117,579 shares. Waddell Reed stated it has 0.42% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Champlain Inv Partners Llc stated it has 342,305 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company owns 374,505 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 845 shares. Lourd Cap Limited stated it has 957 shares. Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 73,885 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has 3,233 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,115 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 1,170 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 65,900 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Correvio Pharma Corp by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. Shares for $1.53M were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L.