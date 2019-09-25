Sessa Capital Im LP Cut Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake by $4.72 Million; Dafna Capital Management Maintains Position in Inogen (INGN)

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 132.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 142,528 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 944,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, down from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 792,841 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.59 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Company accumulated 0% or 691 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 336,421 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 110,550 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 11.41 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 648,150 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 42,500 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc stated it has 132 shares. 6,045 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Fairpointe Llc has 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 3.16M were reported by State Street. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 606,348 shares to 6.42M shares, valued at $98.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 42,769 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 22,722 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 226,608 shares. Invesco Limited reported 8,179 shares. Next Fincl Gp owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 85,329 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. 492,081 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 139,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 1,228 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Brown reported 3.65 million shares stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 544,353 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 9,000 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Nj owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.