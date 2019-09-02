Sessa Capital Im LP Continues to Hold Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM); Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $2.80 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.30M shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.)

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 768,330 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $349.97M for 2.40 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 134,109 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 657,652 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 899,682 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 33,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed holds 0.04% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Redwood Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.84% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Northern Tru reported 821,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% or 326,600 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 29,625 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 128,653 shares. New York-based Ems Capital Lp has invested 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 247,899 shares to 433,539 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.84 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.01 million activity.