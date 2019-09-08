Sessa Capital Im LP Boosted Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake; Tnb Financial Position in Dominion Energy (D) Has Increased by $427,728 as Valuation Declined

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 5,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 36,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.70M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 1.03 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: This Engine Needs Some Extra Oil – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation accumulated 4,205 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 10,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,049 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 27,660 shares. South Texas Money Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Proshare Advsr Lc owns 101,952 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 10,319 are owned by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation. Gw Henssler And Assoc holds 0.99% or 140,467 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company reported 12,789 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,501 shares. 870 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Horizon Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 46,580 were accumulated by Narwhal Mgmt.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.40 million activity.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 503,463 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $75.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,700 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Pnc Financial Serv Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,762 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.09% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 749,889 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 52,054 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 78,873 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 8.93M shares. 10,000 were accumulated by United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd. Envestnet Asset has 27,549 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 197,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 13,924 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 390,710 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 1.80 million were accumulated by Citadel Advisors.