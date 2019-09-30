Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

As Biotechnology companies, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sesen Bio Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,404,232,520.76% -73.6% -31.5% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 350,000,000.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 72.8%. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.56%. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.