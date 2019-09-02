Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Since Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sesen Bio Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.65 beta indicates that Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.