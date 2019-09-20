Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 40.67%. Insiders owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.