Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sesen Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.65 beta indicates that Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $1, and a -9.09% downside potential. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 36.99% and its consensus price target is $3. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 12.4%. Insiders owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.