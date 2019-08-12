Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

As Biotechnology companies, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sesen Bio Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 46.35%. Insiders owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.