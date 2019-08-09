Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc.’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $1, and a -14.89% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 135.29% upside. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.