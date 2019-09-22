Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. In other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.