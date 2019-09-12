Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.93 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sesen Bio Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Sesen Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 49.6% respectively. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.