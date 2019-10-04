Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)

This is a contrast between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sesen Bio Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,368,046,916.65% -73.6% -31.5% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.