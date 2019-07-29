Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 18.96 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sesen Bio Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.