Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 -0.60 187.74M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sesen Bio Inc. and Geron Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,389,715,711.61% -73.6% -31.5% Geron Corporation 13,377,511,757.16% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$1 is Sesen Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -13.79%. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 171.85% and its average target price is $3.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 31.8%. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Geron Corporation beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.