Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

This is a contrast between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.70 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.15 shows that Sesen Bio Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 166.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sesen Bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a -12.28% downside potential and an average target price of $1. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $31.8, with potential upside of 422.17%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.1% and 37.9%. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.